Court Adjourns Maina’s Trial To Ascertain ‘True State Of His Health’

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High court has adjourned the trial of Abdulrasheed Maina to November 21 and 22, 2019.

This according to the Judge is to enable the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) to ascertain the true state of Mr Maina who was wheeled into the courtroom on Thursday.

Justice Abang had earlier announced that the reserved ruling on the bail application filed on behalf of Abdulrasheed Maina is not ready.

READ ALSO: Ex-Pension Boss Maina Arrives In Court On Wheelchair

He said the heavy work load on the court has made it impossible to deliver the ruling today, adding that a new date for the ruling will be communicated to all the parties before the close of work on Thursday.

Arguments were later taken from both prosecution and defence counsel whether or not to proceed with the trial considering the ill health of the defendant.

Following a medical report presented by Maina, the Prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to the 21st and 22nd of November to enable the Nigerian Correctional Service ascertain the true state of Mister Maina’s health and his fitness to stand trial.

The Prosecutor however says if the court is not prepared to grant the application for adjournment, he is ready to continue with the trial since his first witness is already in court.

Justice Abang therefore adjourned the trial to 21st and 22nd of November.

The former chairman of Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) is being tried by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N2 billion fraud.

He was on October 25 arraigned alongside a firm, Common Input Property and Investment Limited before Justice Abang.

He is being prosecuted by the Federal Government on 12 counts bordering on alleged N2 billion pension fund fraud, money laundering, and operating fictitious bank accounts among other fraudulent activities.