DPR Seals Seven Fuel Stations In Taraba

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed seven fuel stations in Taraba State for various infractions.

DPR’s Operational Field Controller at the department’s Jalingo Office, Mr Jeremiah Mashat, led a team of officials on a routine inspection of fuel stations in the northern zone of the state on Thursday.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with the Oil and Gas Unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Taraba State Command.

Mashat explained that the erring stations were sealed for various offences such as excess dispensing among others.

He, however, commended oil marketers in Taraba for the high level of compliance to set standards in the sector.

READ ALSO: Security Operatives Repel Boko Haram Attack In Damaturu

According to the DPR official, the general level of compliance from the fuel stations visited is commendable as most meters are in good condition and safety measures are sufficiently put in place.

He insisted that infractions would be properly sanctioned to serve as a deterrent to others and urged operators to imbibe best practices as well as ensure customers get value for their money and were not short-changed.

“For two days now, we have visited a number of fuel stations, especially in the northern zone of the state.

“We sealed a total of seven stations for various infractions that will be sanctioned appropriately. But I must say that the level of compliance is quite commendable. I will put it at 90 per cent and it is a great improvement from our last outing,” Mashat said.

He added, “Let me use this opportunity to urge operators to imbibe the best practices to avoid having issues.

“It is unfortunate that some operators desert their stations once they see our vehicles coming. This is a serious offence and is completely needless.”

The DPR official gave assurance that residents do not need to panic as there was enough supply of petroleum product to take care of the extra demand in the yuletide season.

Mr Salisu Bappa, who led NSCDC operatives, described the operation as a huge success and assured residents that the unit would continue to complement the efforts of the DPR.

He also said they would bring sanity into the oil and gas sector and ensure that operators do not indulge in sharp practices aimed at short-changing the consumers.