NSCDC Officials Rescue Eight Kidnap Victims In Kaduna

Channels Television  
Updated November 7, 2019

 

Officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kaduna State on Thursday rescued eight kidnap victims during an operation in the state capital.

The officers also arrested two of the suspected kidnappers in the process.

The State NSCDC Commandant Babangida Dutsinma while briefing journalists said the victims including two babies and five women were abducted on Monday morning.

According to him, the kidnappers disguised as commercial taxi drivers and abducted their victims in Kawo area, along Kaduna-Zaria road.

He explained that NSCDC officials, acting on intelligence, swiftly chased the   kidnappers and were able to intercept their vehicles and successfully rescue the victims.

The commandant also disclosed that a five-man internet fraudster syndicate   that specialises in duping  members of the public especially foreigners have been arrested. Among them are two ladies, and three men.

The Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan commended the NSCDC for the arrest. He also assured that the state government will continue to support security agencies in riding the state off all forms of criminality.



