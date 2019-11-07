NSCDC Officials Rescue Eight Kidnap Victims In Kaduna

Officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kaduna State on Thursday rescued eight kidnap victims during an operation in the state capital.

The officers also arrested two of the suspected kidnappers in the process.

The State NSCDC Commandant Babangida Dutsinma while briefing journalists said the victims including two babies and five women were abducted on Monday morning.

READ ALSO: Senate To Investigate Idiroko/Ipokia Extra-Judicial Killings By Customs Officials

According to him, the kidnappers disguised as commercial taxi drivers and abducted their victims in Kawo area, along Kaduna-Zaria road.

He explained that NSCDC officials, acting on intelligence, swiftly chased the kidnappers and were able to intercept their vehicles and successfully rescue the victims.

The commandant also disclosed that a five-man internet fraudster syndicate that specialises in duping members of the public especially foreigners have been arrested. Among them are two ladies, and three men.

The Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan commended the NSCDC for the arrest. He also assured that the state government will continue to support security agencies in riding the state off all forms of criminality.