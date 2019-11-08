Briton Involved In P&ID Contract Arraigned, Granted Bail

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted a N500million bail to a British national, James Nolan, who was found culpable in the controversial contract award to Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID).

Mr Nolan and another British national, Adam Quinn, who is still at large were arraigned on a 16 count charge bordering on money laundering.

The defendants were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the 21st of October when Mr Nolan pleaded not guilty.

Justice Okon Abang, who delivered ruling on the bail application, also granted Mr Nolan surety for him in the same bail sum, who must be a serving Senator to stand.

The Judge said the serving Senator must not have a criminal case that is pending in any court in the country, and must have landed property that is fully developed in the Maitama district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The court ordered Mr Nolan to surrender all his international passports.