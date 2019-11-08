BREAKING: DSS Receives Court Order, Says Nobody Has Come For Sowore

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has received a court order releasing the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Mr Omoyele Sowore.

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, confirmed this in a statement forwarded to Channels Television on Friday.

He, however, said nobody has turned up at the Service’s office to take delivery of Sowore, adding that the decision to make the situation was important for the sake of accountability.

The DSS spokesman noted that the court has been properly briefed the development and the steps being taken by the Service to comply with its order.

He stated that the DSS would never obstruct justice or disobey court orders but would rather do the needful as soon as the appropriate processes have been concluded.

Read the full statement below: