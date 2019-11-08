Advertisement

Fire Guts Building In Ebute Metta, Lagos

Channels Television  
Updated November 8, 2019
Image grab from a video sent from an eyewitness on November 8, 2019.

 

A building along Jebba Street in the Okobaba area of Ebutte Meta area of Lagos is currently on fire.

It is unclear what the cause of the fire is and according to an eyewitness, but residents are currently making efforts to put it out.

Read Also: PHOTOS: Lagos Govt Demolishes Building Affected By Fire In Balogun Market

The incident comes just days after a building was also gutted by fire in Balogun Market of Lagos Island, destroying goods and property worth millions.

Details later…



