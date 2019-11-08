IGP Redeploys 13 Newly-Promoted AIGs

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the posting and redeployment of 13 Assistant Inspectors General of Police to various zones and formations across the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba, announced this in a statement on Friday.

He explained that the posting and redeployment followed the recent promotion of Commissioners of Police to the rank of AIG.

The police boss asked the senior officers to bring their vast experiences and professionalism to bear in advancing the fortunes of the Force.

He also directed them to ensure adequate supervision of their respective departments and formations to enhance the ongoing drive at repositioning the police for improved service delivery.

READ ALSO: Presidency Confirms Sack Of Osinbajo’s Aides, Gives Reasons

The senior officers affected include Dan Bature – AIG DFA FHQ, Hyelasinda Musa – AIG PMF, Yunana Babas – AIG Zone 8 Lokoja, Dan Mohammed – AIG SPU, Lawal Ado – AIG Works, and Mua’zu Halilu – AIG CTU.

Others are Rabiu Yusuf – AIG ICT, Ahmed Iliyasu – AIG Zone 2 Lagos, Mohammed Kura – AIG Maritime, Zaki Ahmed – AIG Zone 6 Calabar, Zama Senchi – AIG Community Policing, Bello Sadiq – AIG Zone 1 Kano, and Austin Iwero – AIG DOPS FHQ.

Mr Mba said the posting and the redeployment of the senior police officers were with immediate effect.