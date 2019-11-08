Advertisement

Michael Bloomberg ‘Will Fail’ If He Joins White House Race – Trump

Channels Television  
Updated November 8, 2019
File photo dated March 5, 2018 shows Michael Bloomberg posing after being appointed Special Envoy for Climate Action UN by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Bloomberg is preparing to enter the crowded race to become the Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential election, US media reported November 7, 2019. KENA BETANCUR / AFP

 

US President Donald Trump mocked “little” billionaire and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg on Friday, saying his potential opponent for the 2020 election would fail if he joined the race.

“He doesn’t have the magic to do well… Little Michael will fail,” Trump told reporters at the White House as he headed to the southern state of Georgia to rally support.

“There’s nobody I’d rather run against than Little Michael.”



