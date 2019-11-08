Osinbajo Returns To Abuja After ECOWAS Summit

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has returned to Abuja, the nation’s capital after attending an extraordinary Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Summit in Niamey, Niger Republic.

Spokesman to the Vice President, Laolu Akande confirmed his return in a tweet on Friday.

He said, “VP returns to Abuja & tonight he is attending the Abuja Special Holy Ghost Service as the RCCG continues its 30-day fasting programme called for this month.

“We continue to work very hard and pray fervently for God’s continued blessing on us, our leaders, and our country, Nigeria”.

The Vice President represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the summit which included other ECOWAS Heads of State and Government with the aim of reviewing the ongoing situation in Guinea Bissau.

President Buhari had earlier in September attended a one-day ECOWAS Heads of State and Government Extraordinary Summit on Counter-Terrorism, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

Given the growing threat of terrorism in the sub-region, the West African leaders had called for the Summit to review different initiatives taken so far, and redefine the priority intervention areas for the containment of the worrisome attacks in the area.

The decision to convene the Summit was reached at the 55th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Abuja on June 29, 2019.