PHOTOS: Lagos Govt Demolishes Building Affected By Fire In Balogun Market

The five-storey building razed by fire at Balogun Market in Lagos Island has been demolished.

The demolition began after fire fighters completely put out the fire on Wednesday morning.

This demolitions follows the directive given by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during his earlier visit to the scene.

Structures beside the detected building will also undergo integrity test to determine their fitness and to ascertain if they will be demolished as well.

Makeshift shops close to the affected buildings have also be sealed by government agency to allow smooth operation by the government agencies.

The busy Balogun market was met with panic after a fire outbreak at a high rise building located in the market on Tuesday.

The fire which started in the morning destroyed goods worth millions of naira. A police officer was also reported killed while on duty at the scene. The officer died after a section of the burnt building caved in during rescue operation.

Some traders salvaged their goods while others lamented the havoc wreaked by the fire.

