Advertisement

PHOTOS: Osinbajo Represents Buhari At ECOWAS Summit

Channels Television  
Updated November 8, 2019

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is on a visit to Niamey, Niger Republic for an extraordinary Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Summit.

He is representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the meeting.

A statement signed on Friday by the spokesperson for the vice-president, Laolu Akande explained that the Summit will include other ECOWAS Heads of State and Government and will review the ongoing situation in Guinea Bissau.

See photos below…



More on In Pictures

PHOTOS: Lagos Govt Demolishes Building Affected By Fire In Balogun Market

PHOTOS: Court Returns SDP’s Natasha Akpoti To Kogi Governorship Race

PHOTOS: Firefighters Battle Lagos Market Fire One Day After

Fire Guts Section Of Balogun Market In Lagos

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement