PHOTOS: Osinbajo Represents Buhari At ECOWAS Summit

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is on a visit to Niamey, Niger Republic for an extraordinary Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Summit.

He is representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the meeting.

A statement signed on Friday by the spokesperson for the vice-president, Laolu Akande explained that the Summit will include other ECOWAS Heads of State and Government and will review the ongoing situation in Guinea Bissau.

See photos below…