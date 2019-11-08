Advertisement
PHOTOS: Osinbajo Represents Buhari At ECOWAS Summit
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is on a visit to Niamey, Niger Republic for an extraordinary Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Summit.
He is representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the meeting.
A statement signed on Friday by the spokesperson for the vice-president, Laolu Akande explained that the Summit will include other ECOWAS Heads of State and Government and will review the ongoing situation in Guinea Bissau.
See photos below…
