Trump On Complete Rollback China Tariffs: ‘I Won’t Do It’

Updated November 8, 2019
President Donald Trump said Friday he will not remove all the existing tariffs imposed on Chinese goods as part of a deal to resolve the longstanding trade war.

“I won’t do it,” he told reporters at the White House when asked about a complete rollback of tariffs he imposed on almost $400 billion in Chinese goods to date.

Trump also said the initial deal will be signed “in our country,” possibly in Iowa.

Investors worldwide have been cheered in recent days by reports quoting sources in Washington and Beijing saying duties already imposed could be removed in a proportional way.



