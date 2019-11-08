Advertisement

US To Review Support For South Sudan After Unity Government Delay

Updated November 8, 2019
South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir addresses the nation about the extension of the pre-transitional period for 100 days after meeting with the opposition leader Riak Machar in Kampala yesterday for talks on South Sudan’s proposed unity government at Juba international airport, in Juba, South Sudan, on November 8, 2019. PHOTO: Peter LOUIS / AFP

 

The United States said on Thursday it was reviewing its relationship with South Sudan and questioned whether its feuding leaders were suited for office after a new delay in forming a unity government.

“We must review our relationship with the government in light of the delay. The US is considering all possible options to put pressure on those individuals who would impede peace and promote conflict,” Tibor Nagy, the top US diplomat for Africa, wrote on Twitter.



