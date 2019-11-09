Father Kukah, Momoh, Tambuwal, Dogara Bag Doctorate Degrees

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Four distinguished Nigerians have been awarded honorary doctorate degrees at the Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State.

The Vice-Chairman Of Channels Media Group, Mrs Olusola Momoh, who was the only female awardee, was awarded a doctorate degree in business administration.

She said she was very thrilled to receive the award.

“It is one of the most meaningful recognitions I have ever received and one that I will cherish for a very long time to come,” she added, while also describing the other awardees as “men of timber and calibre”.

The other awardees were former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara and Governor Aminu Tambuwal who bagged doctorate degrees in law, as well as the Catholic Bishop of the Sokoto Diocese, Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, who was awarded a degree in peace studies

Honourable Dogara was also installed as the new chancellor of the university, taking over from Sen. Bode Olajumoke.

The honour was conferred on them during the combined 8th and 9th convocation ceremony of the university.

While giving his address, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Tunji Ibiyemi, stated that out of the 400 graduands, 22 got first-class honours, 217 got second class upper division, 130 got second class lower division while the remaining 31 graduated with a third class.

Also delivering his address, the pro-chancellor of the university, Dr. Bode Ayorinde in his address titled: taming the tide of security challenges in Nigeria, said he believes that Nigerian universities are capable of preferring solutions to the nation’s security challenges through research.

He also spoke about the rate of unemployment and poverty, noting that a way to tackle the menace is by embracing massive industrialisation.