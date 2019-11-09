DSS Yet To Release Omoyele Sowore

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Department of State Services (DSS) is yet to release Mr Omoyele Sowore, despite meeting his bail conditions.

This is according to a member of Mr Sowore’s legal team, Marshal Abubakar, who led a team of family members to the Headquarters of the Service to receive the convener of #RevolutionNow protest.

Abubakar said after putting calls across to some high-ranking DSS officials, they were told to wait as the persons who could authorise Mr Sowore’s release were unavailable.

He said, “We are asking the DSS to please, in the interest of justice and rule of law, release Mr Omoyele Sowore, to us to go with him.

“We have been here for the past two hours and we are demanding that Mr Sowore be released to the lawyers and his family, in line with the orders of the court.”

READ ALSO: Two Fuel Tankers Fall, Truck Crashes In Lagos

The legal practitioner added, “They have acknowledged the fact that they have received the said court orders; they have also acknowledged the fact that we have been here on two, three occasions.

“We have called all the authorities who we’ve been assessing over the years at the DSS and they told us to wait that they are going to comply. We are waiting for compliance with the court orders.”

This comes barely a day after the DSS said it has received a court order releasing Sowore, but nobody has turned up at the Service’s office to take him delivery.

In a statement on Friday, the Service’s Public Relations Officer, Dr Peter Afunanya, explained that the decision to make the situation public was important for the sake of accountability.

The DSS spokesman noted that the court had been properly briefed about the development and the steps being taken to comply with its order.

He said the DSS would never obstruct justice or disobey court orders but would rather do the needful as soon as the appropriate processes have been concluded.