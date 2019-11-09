Advertisement

VIDEOS: Sports Minister Thrilled By Eight-Year-Old Female Boxer, Another

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated November 9, 2019
A photo combination of screenshots of the girls during training and the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare. Photo: Twitter- @SundayDareSD

 

 

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, could not hide his feelings on Saturday after watching brilliant performances by two young female boxers.

Mr Dare shared a video of eight-year-old Shekinah on Twitter while that of another young female boxer was twitted by a user – @samson_stringz.

In the video, the young boxers were captured at different training sessions by their coach exhibiting performances which caught the attention of the minister.

READ ALSO: Appeal Court Affirms Sanwo-Olu’s Election, Fines Appellants N2.4m

Reacting to Shekinah’s video, Mr Dare described her performance as “amazing stuff” and a show of “brilliant boxing talent”, saying “the gold is in the child”.

He confirmed that he had reached out to her father and her coach and promised to adopt Shekinah to help develop her talent.

The minister who was also thrilled by the performance of the other young boxer inquired about her name and her coach’s details.

He noted that the performances of the girls have inspired him to lead the ministry to set up a Talent Hunt Programme (THP) aimed at discovering young stars and nurturing them.

Watch the videos below:



More on Local

Quiz Of The Week: What Happened To Nigeria’s First Oscar Entry?

Two Fuel Tankers Fall, Truck Crashes In Lagos

U.S. Green Card: How An American Robbed Me Of N52m, Nigerian Tells Court

NASS Will Continue To Make Positive Impacts, Says Lawan

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement