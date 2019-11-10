Advertisement

Bolivian Opposition Leader Calls On President Morales To Resign

Channels Television  
Updated November 10, 2019
The opposition runner-up in Bolivia’s recent polls, Carlos Mesa, speaks to the press at Avaroa de La Paz square in La Paz on November 10, 2019. 
Aizar RALDES / AFP

 

Opposition candidate Carlos Mesa called Sunday on President Evo Morales to resign after an OAS audit found numerous “irregularities” in Bolivia’s October 20 election.

“If he has a speck of patriotism left, he should step aside,” said Mesa, the second-place finisher in the presidential election.

RELATED: OAS Recommends Fresh Bolivia Elections

Morales, in office since 2006, claimed a first-round victory in the poll and a mandate for a fourth consecutive term.

But he announced Sunday he was calling new elections after an audit by experts from the Organization of American States found serious irregularities that put in question the integrity of the vote.

AFP



