Military Truck Crushes Tricycle, Kills 19-Year-Old Undergraduate, Toddler

A military truck has crushed a tricycle rider in Yobe State, killing a 19-year-old student of Federal Polytechnic Damaturu, Usaina Bello, a baby and injuring three others.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened as a result of a violation of traffic light by either party.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Army Promotes 34 Brigadier Generals, 48 Colonels (Full List)

Meanwhile, Governor Mai Mala Buni, in a statement, called for a full-scale investigation.

“His Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni has been briefed about an incident in Damaturu yesterday in which a KEKE NAPEP rider with passengers was crushed by a military vehicle in an accident which claimed the lives of two persons.

“His Excellency has learned that one of the victims, Hussaina Baffa Bello was a pre-ND student of the Federal polytechnic Damaturu while the other fatality was a toddler.

“His Excellency Governor Buni has directed the office of the acting Secretary to the State Government to liaise with the military in order to have a full investigation and ascertain how the accident happened and how it could be avoided in the future.”

He stated that the Brigade Commander 27 Task Force Brigade, the Commanding Officer 233 Tank Battalion and officials of the State Government, are aware also and have visited and commiserated with the families of the victims.

Governor Buni also directed the State Ministry of Health and the Hospitals Management Board to ensure that those who sustained injuries are given access to free medical care.