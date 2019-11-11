Appeal Court Victory, A Triumph Of Truth – Dapo Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Monday lauded the judgement of the Court of Appeal which affirmed his victory in the March 9 governorship election.

The appellate court in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital had affirmed the election of the governor who contested on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

It upheld the judgement of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal which validated Abiodun’s victory and set aside the appeal filed by the candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Adekunle Akinlade.

In a statement hours after the judgement, Governor Abiodun described the ruling as a victory of truth and democracy while thanking the judiciary for being unbiased in its verdict.

The governor also thanked his legal team for their exemplary professionalism and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its support.

He also commended party supporters across the 236 wards of the state for conducting themselves in a civilised manner.

Governor Abiodun noted that scores of political parties have joined forces with his administration, saying they would continue to keep open the window of fellowship to others in the interest of the state.

He, therefore, called on those aggrieved as a result of the outcome of the poll to sheath their swords and support his administration, if indeed the motive was to serve the people of the state.

Read the full statement below: