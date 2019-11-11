Advertisement
Appeal Court Victory, A Triumph Of Truth – Dapo Abiodun
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Monday lauded the judgement of the Court of Appeal which affirmed his victory in the March 9 governorship election.
The appellate court in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital had affirmed the election of the governor who contested on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).
It upheld the judgement of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal which validated Abiodun’s victory and set aside the appeal filed by the candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Adekunle Akinlade.
In a statement hours after the judgement, Governor Abiodun described the ruling as a victory of truth and democracy while thanking the judiciary for being unbiased in its verdict.
The governor also thanked his legal team for their exemplary professionalism and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its support.
He also commended party supporters across the 236 wards of the state for conducting themselves in a civilised manner.
Governor Abiodun noted that scores of political parties have joined forces with his administration, saying they would continue to keep open the window of fellowship to others in the interest of the state.
He, therefore, called on those aggrieved as a result of the outcome of the poll to sheath their swords and support his administration, if indeed the motive was to serve the people of the state.
Read the full statement below:
Today’s victory is a triumph of truth and democracy. I give all the glory to the Almighty God, for I remain a testimony to his faithfulness.
We specially thank our team of lawyers led by Professor. Taiwo Osipitan for their exemplary professionalism, diligence and masterful delivery of points of law.
We appreciate the leadership of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC), for their steadfastness and support.
In addition we wish to express our sincere appreciation to the judiciary once again for playing its role as impartial arbiter with courage, fairness and candour.
We are equally grateful for the solidarity and unwavering support of the APC faithful across the 236 wards of our state and their Omoluwabi conduct throughout this tortuous journey to the land of total victory.
May we also applaud the sincerity of all the other 80 parties that have, even before now, responded positively to our hands of fellowship.
Like true sportsmen and women, they have continued to identify with our government and only last week passed their vote of confidence in us.
We will continue to keep open the window of fellowship to all political actors and indeed all interest groups.
This victory has rekindled our drive to do more in Building Our Future Together agenda and every village, hamlet, town or city will not be left out in the scheme of our inclusive development.
Life is hinged on hope, our administration has restored hope to the people and we shall not relent until every citizen of the state attains individual prosperity whilst ensuring adequate security and putting the state on the path of sustainable development.
Whilst thanking all the good people of Ogun State who have entrusted us with their mandate, again we remain committed to providing a focused and qualitative governance that will be inclusive, participatory, accountable, transparent, fair, just and equitable.
The time has now come for all our adversaries to sheath their swords and join forces with our administration, if indeed the motive is to serve the good people of our dear state.
The common goal is the economic development of Ogun State and individual prosperity of our citizens.
Together, we can build a secure, purposeful and prosperous state.
Let all of us join hands to build a better future and engender unity, peace, development, through good governance that Ogun has witnessed in the last five months of our Administration.
Igbega Ipinle Ogun, Ajose gbogbo wa ni.
E-signed
