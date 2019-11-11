Former Petroleum Minister, Tam David-West Dies At 83

Former Minister of Petroleum of Energy, Tam David-West is dead.

David-West served as Minister of Petroleum and Energy under President Muhammadu Buhari’s military regime.

He also served as Minister of Mines, Power and Steel under former military President Ibrahim Babangida. He was a consultant virologist of national and international standing.

President Buhari in a condolence message on Monday described “the indomitable Tam David-West” as his ally and friend.

The statement which was signed by the Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina added that David-West was a resolute man in a class of his own

“He had an indomitable spirit, stood resolutely by whatever he believed in, and was in a class of his own,” says President Buhari of the academic, author of many books, and social critic.

“He commiserates with the David-West family, the people of Buguma, Kalabari Kingdom of Rivers State, the academia, and all those who loved “the forthright Tam David-West,” the statement added.

President Buhari prayed that God will rest the soul of the committed nationalist, urging all those who believe in the ideals he espoused to approximate same, for the betterment of Nigeria, and humanity in general.