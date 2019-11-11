Rohr Replaces Idowu With Anaemena As Eagles Prepare For Squirrels

Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, has called up Enyimba FC defender, Ifeanyi Anaemena, to the team’s camp.

This comes as the team prepare to open their 2021 AFCON qualifying campaign against Benin Republic’s Squirrels on Wednesday in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Anaemena will also be part of the squad for the Day Two clash with Lesotho in Maseru on Sunday next week.

But Russia-based left-back, Bryan Idowu, who submitted his international passport for renewal will not be available because the document is not ready for him to travel to Nigeria for the encounter.

In October, Anaemena was impressive for the Eagles team B in their 2020 African Nations Championship qualifier against Togo at the Agege Stadium.

He has also been a key player for Enyimba, two-time CAF Champions League winners, as they reached the group phase of this year’s CAF Confederation Cup competition.

Captain Ahmed Musa and 13 other players arrived at the Eagles’ Ibom Meridien Hotel and Resorts on Monday while the remaining nine squad members re expected on Tuesday morning.

The 14 who trained on Monday evening are Musa, goalkeepers – Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi and Maduka Okoye; defenders – Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Olaoluwa Aina, Jamilu Collins and Oluwasemilogo Ajayi; midfielders – Alex Iwobi, Ramon Azeez and Wilfred Ndidi; and forwards – Samuel Kalu and Victor Osimhen.

Those arriving on Tuesday morning are defenders William Ekong, Anaemena, and Abdullahi Shehu; midfielders Mikel Agu and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo; as well as forwards Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Paul Onuachu, and Emmanuel Dennis.

Ayodele-Aribo, who plays for Glasgow Rangers in Scotland, has scored in the Eagles’ last two games – against Ukraine (2-2) and Brazil (1-1) – incidentally the only two matches he has played for Nigeria.

The Super Eagles will train at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday evening before their match with the Benin Republic on Wednesday.