Vehicles Burnt As Petrol Tanker Goes Ablaze In Lagos

Danger was averted on Monday in the Baruwa, Ipaja area of Lagos state after a petrol tanker went up in flames following activities of suspected vandals.

The fire which was put out by men of the fire service was said to have been caused by the activities of pipeline vandals.

According to eyewitness report, the suspected oil thieves came with eight petrol tankers, seven successfully escaped with the product but the last one caught fire when it cut an electricity supply cable which led to the burning of two other vehicles.

Though no lives were lost, the vandals are said to have taken to their heels on sighting security personnel.

