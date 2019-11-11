‘Warehouses Along The Border Must Be Dismantled’ – The Week In Quotes

Here is what was said and who said what within the course of the passing week.

“We absolutely insist on the dismantling of all the warehouses along our common borders”

The Federal Government gives conditions that ECOWAS countries have to meet for Nigeria to reopen its borders. 2. “No misunderstanding between Buhari and Osinbajo”

The Presidency debunks reports of a misunderstanding between the Office of the President and the Vice President.

3. “The Presidency wishes to confirm that there is, on-going, an unprecedented overhaul of the nation’s seat of government, arising from which a number of political appointments have either been revoked or not renewed in the second term.”

The Presidency confirms the sack of some political appointees in the office of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

4. “There have been ‘Serial Assaults’ on the office of the Vice President”

Social Commentator, Yinka Odumakin, says there have been ‘serial assaults’ on the office of the Vice President.

5. “He should be arrested because there is no hate speech more than the one he was saying and was given wide publicity that governors who do not embrace cattle colony and RUGA will not know peace”

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State explains why he called for the arrest of the President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.

6. “My clients have fulfilled bail conditions, will be freed soon”

The Lawyer representing the detained convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Mr Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, says his clients have met the bail conditions imposed on them with regards to the charges of treasonable felony preferred against them by the Federal Government.

7. “The office of the Governor has been celebrated as the paragon of excellence, a temple of perfection and a throne of purity. This demi-god mystique spreads over the entire machinery of the executive arm of the government, symbolising an authoritarian disposition on the governed”

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu asks Lagosians to address him simply as ‘Mr Governor’, saying only God is the ‘Most Excellent’.

8. “We thought there should be drones all over the place properly deployed to ensure that kidnapping is tackled. We have to find the way to track phone conversations between kidnappers and the victims’ families.”

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, asks security agents to come up with a plan on how to monitor conversations between kidnappers and families of victims.

9. “The team is playing well. We are not getting carried away and I’m not going to trap the players with any sort of pressure”

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says he will not put extra pressure on his players by publicly targeting a top four finish in the Premier League after a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace moved the Foxes up to third.

10. “I won’t do it”

President Donald Trump says he will not remove all the existing tariffs imposed on Chinese goods as part of a deal to resolve the longstanding trade war.