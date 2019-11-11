We Have Always Maintained Our Innocence At The NFF – Pinnick

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has said that his team has always maintained its innocence at the NFF.

Mr Pinnick made this disclosure on Monday when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

The NFF President said his team has also always laid its books bare for everyone to see.

His statement comes few days after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja discharged and acquitted him of charges bordering on fraud to the tune of $8.4 million and N4 billion.

READ ALSO: Court Discharges, Acquits NFF President Pinnick, Four Others Of Corruption Charges

Pinnick and other chieftains of the NFF were charged on 16 counts of corruption and misappropriation of the said sums from the 2014 FIFA Grant, as well as for conflict of interest and non-declaration of assets, by the defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP), headed by Okon Obono-Obla.

On the recent court victory, Pinnick said: “This is not a personal victory for me and my other board members. It is victory for all of Nigerian football”.

He further stated that he and his team have always published their accounts using some of the best auditing firms in the world.

Pinnick said he was happy that the toxic moments are over, stating that it is now time “to pull and work together, not pull apart”

The NFF President also thanked the government for its continued support for the works of the national football governing body.

He said the cordial relationship between the NFF and the government must be maintained if progress is to be made in sports across all levels.

“The Government is a key partner of Nigerian football and our working relationship with them must be very cordial if we want to make progress,” Pinnick said.