Alleged Money Laundering: Court Adjourns Case Against Atiku’s Son In-Law

The trial against Abdullahi Babalele, a son-in-law of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, who was accused of laundering $140,000 in the build-up to the 2019 general elections commenced today.

At the Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) called its first witness, Bashir Mohmmmed, who described himself as a close friend of Babalele.

Mohammed, who was led in evidence by the EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, told Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke how he delivered naira equivalent of $140,000 cash to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Babalele’s instructions.

The witness testified that he personally delivered the money to Obasanjo in his house in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He said on Babalele’s request he supplied two bank accounts, which were credited.

After which he said he took the money to Obasanjo’s residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“When I got there, somebody came and took me inside where I met former President Obasanjo and delivered the message,” Mohammed said.

Under cross-examination by the defence counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Mohammed affirmed that he wrote a statement at the EFCC office during the investigation.

A move by Mr. Ozekhome to tender the statement as an exhibit before the court was, however, opposed by the prosecutor.

The development made Justice Aneke adjourn the matter till tomorrow, Wednesday for ruling on the admissibility of the statement.