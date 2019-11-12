Channels Track & Field Ready For Action

The stage is now set for the second edition of the Channels Track and Field Classics scheduled to kick off at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on Wednesday, November 13.

The U-17 athletics development competition will feature over fifty secondary schools in Lagos competing in 10 events.

Action will commence by 9:30am with girls and boys 200M heats.

The opening day will also feature the 400M heats, 100M hurdles (girls), 110M hurdles (boys) long jump and shot put.

At a press briefing ceremony in Lagos to herald this year’s event, the organisers confirmed that the main objective is to discover and nurture the talents in secondary schools.

Channels Television also explained that the long term plan is to have some of the talents to represent Nigeria at international competition.

Last Year’s Success Story

The first edition produced admirable talents and top of the list is Alimot Alowonle from Tindip College, Ikorodu.

Alowonle won the girls 100 and 200 metres with ease.

She executed the 100M event like a pro. For a 16-year old secondary school student, finishing in a time 12.66 seconds was commendable.

When she crossed the line, she looked at the timer and gave a look that suggested she hoped to be quicker. She was business-oriented from start to finish.

Alowonle has progressed to compete in national and continental athletics events.

Fatola Adedoyin of Oreyo Grammar School, Ikorodu is also an admirable talent and definitely one for the future.

Nicknamed the “Nigerian Usain Bolt”, Adedoyin ran so well to win the Boys 200m with a time of 23.02 seconds and clinched the 400m gold in a time of 50.08 seconds.

The long-term aspiration of the youngster is to win an Olympic gold medal and also give back to society by being a role model to upcoming athletes.

FIRST EDITION WINNERS

ALIMOT ALOWONLE – WINNER, GIRLS 100M & 200M (TINDIP COLLEGE)

CHIEMEKA OGBOGU – WINNER, BOYS 100M (ST. GREGORY’S COLLEGE)

ADEDOYIN FATOLA – WINNER, BOYS 200M & 400M (OREYO SENIOR GRAMMAR SCHOOL, IKORODU)

KANYINSOLA LAWAL – WINNER, GIRLS 400M (HOMAT COLLEGE)

SANYAOLU TUMINI – WINNER, GIRLS 400M HURDLES (AFRICAN CHURCH GRAMMAR SCHOOL)

ADEWUYI ABIOLA – WINNER, BOYS 400M HURDLES (OREYO GRAMMAR SCHOOL, IKORODU)

KANYINSOLA LAWAL – WINNER, GIRLS 800M (HOMAT COLLEGE)

MATTHEW OGON – WINNER, BOYS 800M (FEDERAL GOVERNMENT COLLEGE, IJANIKIN)

OLUWANDARA GOODLUCK – GIRLS LONG JUMP CHAMPION (GREENSPRINGS SCHOOL, LEKKI)

ADEWUNMI ADEOLA – BOYS LONG JUMP CHAMPION (OREYO GRAMMAR SCHOOL, IKORODU)

RELAYS

GIRLS 4X100M – WINNER, KINGSFIELD COLLEGE, IKORODU

GIRLS 4X400M – WINNER, BABINGTON MACAULAY JUNIOR SEMINARY, IKORODU

BOYS 4X100M – WINNER, FEDERAL GOVERNMENT COLLEGE, IJANIKIN

BOYS 4X400M – WINNER, FEDERAL GOVERNMENT COLLEGE, IJANIKIN

OUTSTANDING ATHLETES

GIRLS

ALOWONLE ALIMOT (TINDIP COLLEGE, IKORODU)

WAHAB ZAINAB (KINGSFIELD COLLEGE, IKORODU)

OLUWANDARA GOODLUCK (GREENSPRINGS SCHOOL, LEKKI)

BOYS

FATOLA ADEDOYIN (OREYO GRAMMAR SCHOOL, IKORODU)

CHIEMEKA OGBOGU (ST. GREGORY’S COLLEGE)

OGON MATTHEW (FEDERAL GOVERNMENT COLLEGE, IJANIKIN)