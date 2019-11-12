Court Disqualifies Bayelsa APC Deputy Governorship Candidate

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has disqualified the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Mr Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, from participating in the November 16 poll.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in his judgment on Tuesday, said Mr Degi-Eremienyo provided conflicting information in his documents submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The judge, however, upheld the arguments of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the proposed deputy governorship candidate gave false information in support of his candidacy to the electoral body.

READ ALSO: Appeal Court Affirms Tribunal’s Ruling, Says Nasarawa Governor Duly Elected

The PDP had asked the court to regard the discrepancies in Mr Degi-Eremienyo’s certificates as major impediments to his candidacy.

It also accused the APC governorship running mate of providing different names at all levels of his education.

The PDP alleged that while Mr Degi-Eremienyo’s name was written as Degi Biobara in his primary school certificate, the documents from his secondary education bore Adegi Biobarakumo, as his name.

It added that the APC governorship running mate’s university education had Degi Biobarakuma as his name while the PDP said the result from his MBA certificate had Degi Biobarakuma Wangaha as the name of the same person.

In his ruling, Justice Ekwo upheld the arguments of the PDP that the affidavits sworn to support the changes in the names were insufficient to validate the changes.

The court, therefore, decided that Mr Degi-Eremienyo did not fulfill the requirements for participation in the forthcoming governorship election and subsequently disqualified him.