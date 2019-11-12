Edo APC LG Chairmen Ask Party’s National Leadership To Expel Obaseki

The 18 Local Government Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State have called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to expel the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, from the party.

They made the call on Tuesday in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the body and Etsako West Chairman, Ibrahim Akokia, as well as his Etsako Central and Owan West counterparts, Suleiman Bagudu and Lugard Alukpe respectively.

This comes as the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party deepens, following the suspension of the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, by the party’s leadership in Edo State.

The state leadership had explained in a statement issued earlier that Oshiomhole was suspended following the vote of no confidence passed on him by the APC LG chairmen.

The LG chairmen, however, distanced themselves from the said suspension of the APC national chairman, saying the claim of passing a vote of no confidence on Oshiomhole was not true.

On the contrary, they accused Governor Obaseki of harassment and intimidation, adding his actions could pull down the APC in the state.

“He is on a mission to destroy APC in Edo State but we will resist it,” they said.

The chairmen added, “We are the chairmen of the party in the 18 LGA s and we are not aware of the meeting where a vote of no confidence was passed on the national chairman of our party, Comrade Oshiomhole who is doing very well.

“Rather we are aware that majority of the chairmen haven suffered intimidation, harassment and assault in the hands of the Governor Godwin Obaseki led administration, what we have never seen in the politics of our dear state.”

The chairmen, thereafter, passed a vote of no confidence on Governor Obaseki and the embattled state chairman of the party, Anslem Ojezua.

They alleged that both men have not only failed the party but the people of the state, adding that they have been involved in anti-party activities and lacked the moral rights to remain in the APC.

“Oshiomhole remains our leader and we pass vote of confidence on his leadership.

“It is sad that the governor and his cohorts are using money to induce our members but majority of them, we are happy, have resisted his moves to intimidate them,” the LG chairmen alleged.