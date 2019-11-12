NAF Kills ISWAP Terrorists, Destroys Hideout In Borno

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) says it has destroyed an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ hideout at Arrinna Ciki on the fringes of the Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno State.

NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday that the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole also killed some ISWAP fighters during the bombardment.

“This was accomplished through air strikes conducted on 1 and 2 November 2019, sequel to intelligence reports indicating that the terrorists were using the settlement as a staging area to launch attacks against own forces,” he said.

Daramola explained that the airstrike on November 1 was initiated when a NAF Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, on a confirmatory reconnaissance mission, spotted some ISWAP vehicles under some trees in the area.

Accordingly, the ATF scrambled its fighter jets to attack the location, recording successful strikes to immobilise the vehicles.

The NAF spokesman revealed that a follow-up attack was executed the next day after significant activity was observed in another part of the settlement.

This, according to him, occasioned the detailing of attack aircraft to engage the identified areas, resulting in the destruction of some terrorists’ structures and the killing of some of their fighters.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North-East,” the air commodore stated.