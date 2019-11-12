Reps Ask Customs To Remove Ban On Petrol Supply To Border Communities

The House of Representatives one Tuesday asked the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to lift the ban on the distribution of petroleum products to fuel stations at towns and communities within 20 kilometres of border area in Nigeria.

The House in a motion moved by Representative Sada Soli said the ban is causing untold hardship on people living in these border communities, including Nigerians.

According to Soli, the order by the customs boss contravenes the provisions of the Customs and Excise Act.

Other lawmakers who seconded Soli’s motion agreed that the border closure is already biting hard on these communities, and denying them petroleum products. They added that this will only worsen the situation.

The NCS in a bid to tackle illegal smuggling had placed a ban on the sale of petroleum products within 20 kilometres of any border area in Nigeria.

Comptroller-General of the Customs Service, Colonel Hameed Ali (retd.), had earlier last week directed that no petroleum products should be supplied to any filling station within 20 kilometres to the border.