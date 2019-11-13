Border Closure: Senate To Summon Customs CG Over Ban On Fuel Supply

The Senate on Wednesday mandated its committee on Customs to summon the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) Hameed Ali over the suspension of the supply of petroleum products to border towns.

The Upper Chamber issued this directive after considering a motion moved by Senator Odebiyi Akinremi, APC Ogun West, who asked that the senate revisit the suspension order placed by the customs service on the supply of petroleum products to border communities.

Senator Akinremi said the directive by the Customs Service is causing a huge scarcity of petroleum products in the border towns as well raising the cost of fuel astronomically.

The Senate therefore mandated its Committee on Customs to summon the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs, with a view of working out a viable economic framework/policy that could further mitigate the sufferings of the people, and communities across the border areas.

They also resolved to call on the CG to urgently explore the use of modern technological devices in the tracking, management, and scheduling of petroleum trucks that undertake business along the border towns.

According to the lawmakers, a comprehensive audit of all petroleum stations and suppliers across the border communities is needed.