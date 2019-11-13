Court Adjourns Police Service Commission’s Suit Challenging IGP’s Powers

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed the November 20, 2019 for hearing in the suit filed by the Police Service Commission (PSC) challenging the powers of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim to recruit constables into the Force.

At the resumed hearing, Lawyer to the Plaintiff, Kanu Agabi informed the court that he needs time to respond to the processes of the Attorney General of the Federation, who was recently dragged into the suit by Alex Izinyon representing the IGP.

READ ALSO: Judge Gives EFCC Ultimatum To Extradite Diezani Madueke From The UK

Agabi’s request for an adjournment was supported by Izinyon and based on the consensus of both parties.

Justice Inyang Ekwo therefore adjourned the suit to November 20.

In the suit, the Police Service Commission (PSC) had sued the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Minister of Police Affairs challenging the powers of the IGP to recruit constables without recourse to the Commission.

The PSC sought an interlocutory injunction restraining the defendants, their officers and representatives, including anybody or person acting on their behalf from appointing, recruiting or attempting to appoint or recruit by any means whatsoever any person into any office in the first defendant pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

Izinyon had also argued that the issue that brought the motion was the recruitment, which had passed, since the NPF had concluded the recruitment of 10,000 constables.