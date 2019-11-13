FGC’s Dabana, Others Emerge Winners In Channels Track And Field Championship

The second edition of Channels Under-17 track and field championship kick started on Wednesday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos with winners emerging from different categories.

Ibrahim Dabana from Federal Government College, Ijanikin set the ball rolling for day one of the event by winning the first gold medal in the shot put event with a throw of 11.87m.

Ejembi Victoria from Federal Government Girls College (FGGC) won Girls Long Jump final with a throw of 5.00m.

Also, 12-year-old Nwankwo-Iwe Daniella of Babinghton Macaulay Junior Seminary wins Heat 9 (Girls).

Winner of last year’s 100m event, Chiemeka Ogbogu, also won Heat two of the boys 200m Heat while Olaolu Olatunde won Heat one in the same event.

Other winners have emerged in various categories including 400M heats, 100M hurdles (girls), 110M hurdles (boys) long jump and shot put.

Below is a list of the winners so far in the day one of the competition.

Chwuang Celestine of Kings College – Heat 14 (Boys category).

Asuoha Victor of Saint Gregory’s College – Heat 11 (400m race).

Arinola Timileyin from Apostolic Church Grammar School – Heat 6.

Salisu Temitayo from Kings College – Heat 7.

Adebayo Yusuf from ISL – Heat 8.

Ndudemilade Achigbu from Elimshire College, Ojuelegba – Heat 3.

Omonehin David from Pathfinders College, Aguda – Heat 2 (Boys Category).

Buliechi Mgbeokwere from Chrisland College, Idimu – Heat 1 (Boys Category).

Moses Zipporah of the International School, UNILAG – Heat 10 Girls.

Grace Owoniyi from Oreyo Senior Grammar School, Ikorodu – Heat 12.

Richard Laura of the Federal Govt College Ijaniki – Heat 10.

Oyinkansola Sani of Atlantic Hall – Heat 8 (Girls).

Ayotomiwa Biodun-Alagbe from Atlantic Hall, Epe – Heat 5.

Kendra Ukeje from Chrisland College, Ejigbo – Heat 2 (400m girls).

Dopemu Toluwani of Kits and Kin International College – Heat 1 (400m girls).

Ikeonyeka John from Federal Goverment College, Ijanikin – Heat 13.

Ajayi Oluwademilade from International School, UNILAG (ISL) – Heat 12.

Abdulkareem Kamaldeen from Agidingbi Senior Grammar School – Heat 10

Kitan Oloko from Igbobi College, Yaba – Heat 9.

Adedoyin Adeyoyin from Kings College – Heat 8.

Over 1000 athletes are competing in event which is the second edition organised by Channels Television.

The athletics development competition features over fifty secondary schools competing in 10 events.