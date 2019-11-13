Gunmen Kill Three Policemen In Kaduna

Three policemen attached to Operation Safe Highways in Kaduna State have been killed by bandits during an exchange of gun battle in Sanga Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesperson in the state, Yakubu Sabo, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday explained that the police operatives who were deployed to Gwantu Divisional area in Sanga Local Government were ambushed by the gunmen while on patrol at Aboro Village along Fadan Karshi -Nimbia Forest in the local government on Tuesday.

He added that the gunmen opened fire on the police patrol team through a thick bush in opposite direction, and in the process, killed two Police Inspectors, Bobai Bature, Daniel Dogo, and a Sergeant, Mamman Ahmadu.

Sabo disclosed that reinforcement has since been deployed to the area for general combing to ensure that the culprits are apprehended and brought to face justice.

He also disclosed that the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, is greatly saddened by the unfortunate incident and commiserates with the families of the gallant men who laid down their lives for the good of their country,.

He assured that the culprits will not escape the long arms of the law.