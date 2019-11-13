Advertisement
La Liga Confirm El Clasico Date And Time
La Liga Football League have confirmed El Clasico’s date and time.
In a tweet by the league on Wednesday the game will be played on Wednesday, December 18 at 20:00 CET.
Barcelona were due to host Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on October 26, but the match was postponed due to the crisis in Catalonia.
🚨 #ElClasico date confirmed!
📆 Wednesday 18th December
🏟️ Camp Nou
⏲️ 8:00pm CET#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/hEypgw5Izh
— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) November 13, 2019
