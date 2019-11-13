Advertisement

La Liga Confirm El Clasico Date And Time

La Liga Football League have confirmed El Clasico’s date and time.

In a tweet by the league on Wednesday the game will be played on Wednesday, December 18 at 20:00 CET.

Barcelona were due to host Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on October 26, but the match was postponed due to the crisis in Catalonia.



