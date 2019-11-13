Advertisement

Trump Says ‘Too Busy’ To Watch ‘Witch Hunt’ Impeachment Hearing

Updated November 13, 2019
President Donald Trump said Wednesday he skipped the first televised hearings in his impeachment investigation because he was “too busy.”

“I’m too busy to watch it. It’s a witch hunt, it’s a hoax, I’m too busy to watch it. So, I’m sure I’ll get a report,” Trump told reporters.

Earlier, Trump spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said that Trump spent the morning in the Oval Office “working.”

Trump later greeted Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the White House.

But despite his claim to be ignoring the impeachment drama, his Twitter account featured a barrage of retweeted statements from opponents of the congressional investigation.

 



