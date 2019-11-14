APC Has No Governorship Candidate In Bayelsa Election, Court Rules

A Federal High Court in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Thursday declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) didn’t follow constitutional guidelines in its primaries hence the party has no candidate for the November 16th election in the state.

The case was presided over Justice Jane Inyang.

One of the APC governorship aspirants, Senator Heineken Lopkobiri had earlier approached the court asking it to declare him, and not David Lyon, the authentic candidate of the APC.

Counsel to Lopkobiri in reaction to Thursday’s court ruling described the judgment as strange. According to him, the judgment delivered was not part of their prayer when they approached the court.

The court ruling is coming two days to the election.