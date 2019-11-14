BREAKING: Kidnapped Appeal Court Judge Regains Freedom

Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme of the Benin Division of the Court of Appeal has regained her freedom about two weeks after she was abducted from the Edo State Capital.

The Commissioner of Police, Edo Command, Danmallam Mohammed confirmed that the judge was rescued from kidnappers and has been reunited with her family.

Her abduction had led to public outcry from various quarters with the Nigerian Bar Association, Benin Branch, embarking on a three-day boycott of all courts last week.

