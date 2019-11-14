Come November 16, We’ll Be Celebrating Our Re-election In Kogi State – Yahaya Bello

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has said that he is confident of being re-elected as the governor of the state.

Governor Bello while canvassing for support from residents of stated towards the upcoming governorship election slated to hold on November 16, 2019.

He said, on the 17th of November when the president will be returning from his private visit from London, we want him to come and witness new dawn that his son has been re-elected in Kogi State.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: El-Rufai Kneels, Begs Kogi People To Forgive Governor Bello

“We came and met Kogi State heavily divided a lot of ethnic issues but today it is a thing of the past.

“We were able to unite Kogi State, no more ethnic agenda, what we have is the Kogi agenda.

“Anybody that is planning any ethnic agenda or those that brought us to where we are and we are trying to get out of it.

“Ethnicity and ethnic agenda are what brought Nigeria to its knees and Mr. President is pulling that out of the woods”.

Also present at the rally was the wife of the President Aisha Buhari, wife of Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo, Governor of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.