Forgive And Forget, Aisha Buhari Tells Kogi Residents

The wife of the President of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, has told Kogi residents to forgive and forget all that their governor Yahaya Bello has done to them.

Mrs. Buhari made the appeal on Thursday during the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally held in the state, ahead of the governorship election slated to hold on November 16, 2019.

She told the residents that following the President’s intervention of the payment of salaries in the state, the citizens will not be disappointed if they vote for the incumbent governor.

“My husband used to emphasise on salaries, it took a while for the Kogi salary payment to get settled after a long time of verification.

“But this time vote for him for continuity of payment of salary on time”.

Mrs. Buhari asked the governor to assure the residents of early payment of salary which Mr. Bello pledged his support to ensure that civil servants get paid on time.

She also commended the state for having the less number of out of school children in the country, according to the survey of UNICEF.