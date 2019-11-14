Advertisement
Lagos, Ogun, Others Get New Commissioners Of Police
The Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) M.A. Adamu,( NPM, mni) has ordered the immediate posting/redeployment of the following Commissioners of Police to states as follows:
Cross River State – CP Nkereuwem A. Akpan
Akwa Ibom State – CP Kenneth Ebrimson
Ogun State – CP Imohimi D. Edgal
Kano State – CP Habu Sani Ahmadu
Edo State – CP Lawal Jimeta
Bauchi State – CP Philip Sule Maku
Lagos State – Ag/CP Odumosu H. Olusegun
The Inspector-General of Police charges the newly posted officers to ensure the consolidation and improvement on the gains of their predecessors in the areas of public safety and crime-fighting.
He also directs the new Commissioners of Police to work with relevant stakeholders in adopting aggressive, proactive and community-based crime prevention strategies to combat crime in their Areas of Responsibility.
In addition, the IGP enjoins the citizens of the affected states to accord the Commissioners of Police maximum cooperation to ensure they succeed in the realization of their mandate.
