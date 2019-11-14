UPDATES: Channels Track And Field Classics – Day 2

It’s the second day of the Channels Track and Field Classics athletics competition for boys and girls in Secondary schools in Lagos State.

The event is organised by Channels Television in collaboration with the Lagos State Government for students under the age of 17.

Join us as we bring you updates from the event taking place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

13:24PM – Winners are beginning to receive trophies and medals.

13:05PM – Ibinabo George from Greensprings School, Lekki wins Heat 12.

13:04PM – Ikeonyeka John from FGC Ijanikin wins Heat 10.

13:03PM – Anyokwu Chiedu from International School UNILAG wins Heat 9.

12:58PM – Pedro Ayomide from St Gregory’s College, Ikoyi wins Heat 8.

12:53PM – Mohammed Kabiru from State Senior High School wins 100m Boys Heat 4.

12:37PM – Ogeleka Miracle from State Senior High School wins Heat 12.

12:33PM – Alimot Alowonle from Tindip College wins Heat 9.

12:31PM – Tofunfunmi Olojede from Greensprings School, Lekki wins Heat 8.

12:28PM – Jimoh Adijat from Ogunmodede College, Epe wins Heat 7.

12:27PM – Ojo Joy from Ijaye Housing Estate Senior Grammar School wins Heat 6.

12:23PM – John Stella from Kingsfield College, Ikorodu wins Heat 4.

12:22PM – Offor Faith from Oregun Senior High School wins Heat 3.

12:21PM – Victoria Ejembi from FGC, Ijanikin wins Heat 2 of the 100m girls’race.

12;17PM – Okolo Mesoma from FGC, Ijanikin wins girls shot put with a distance of 8.52m.

12:10PM – Samuel Daniel from Federal Govt College, Ijanikin wins Set B of 800m Boys’ race.

12:05PM – Chukwuebuka Iloghalu from Atlantic Hall, Epe wins Set A of the 800m boys’ race.

11:46AM – Ibrahim Dabana from FGC Ijanikin – Shot put winner (11.87m)

11:36AM – Affigbo Esther from Luwasa Senior High School, Ijede wins Set B of the 800m Girls’ race.

11:27AM – Israel Oluwabunmi from Ijaye Housing Estate Senior Grammar School wins Set A of the 800m Girls.

11:22AM – A shortlist has been selected from the lot consisting of about 30 girls. Winners of the gold, silver and bronze medals will emerge from these ones.

Meanwhile, the 800m girls’ race is ongoing.

10:51AM – High Jump event gets underway

10:47AM – Temple Schools wins Heat 5

N/B: Olaolu Olatunde from Temple College won two gold medals yesterday.

10:36AM – Igbobi College, Yaba wins Heat 4

10:28AM – Chrisland College, Idimu wins Heat 3

10:13AM – St Gregory’s College wins Heat 2

10:07AM – Baptist Academy, Obanikoro wins Heat 1

10:05AM – 100m Boys 4×4 relay kicks-off