Police Disperse Shiites From Staging Protest In Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have dispersed members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as shiites from staging a protest in the state capital and Zaria.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo who confirmed the situation in a statement on Thursday said, members of the outlawed group were sighted at the Central area of Kaduna Metropolis and the police operatives promptly responded and dispersed them from staging the protest.

According to him, the IMN members on sighting security agents, mixed with the mass population of men and women who were doing their legitimate businesses within the market area.

He added that there was no encounter between the police and the IMN members, and no casualty was recorded as well.

The statement further explained that a similar violent procession was carried out in Zaria today by the banned IMN group, while it took the gallant efforts of security agents comprising of the Police, Army and the Civil Defence to disperse them and ensure public order and safety

“The Command, however, reminds members of the public that the ban on all forms of processions in Kaduna State is still in force.

“Hence, will not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons who are hell-bent at causing disharmony or breach of the public peace and safety within the ambit of the law”.