Security Operatives Arrest Four Shiites Members In Kaduna

A combined team of the Nigerian police, Army and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Kaduna state have arrested four members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria(IMN) during their violent protest in Zaria.

A statement from the Kaduna State Police Command Public relations officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, says the suspects are currently undergoing interrogation and will be prosecuted accordingly on completion of an investigation.

Earlier in the day, the Police operatives in Kaduna dispersed members of shiites from staging a protest in the state capital and Zaria.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo who confirmed the situation in a statement on Thursday said, members of the outlawed group were sighted at the Central area of Kaduna Metropolis and the police operatives promptly responded and dispersed them from staging the protest.

According to him, the IMN members on sighting security agents, mixed with the mass population of men and women who were doing their legitimate businesses within the market area.