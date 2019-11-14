Advertisement

Winners Receive Trophies, Medals At Channels Track And Field Classics

Channels Television  
Updated November 14, 2019

 

The second edition of the Channels Track And Field Classics is in its final stages, most of the races and field events have been concluded.

Medals are now being handed over to young athletes who came up tops in their various categories.

The U-17 athletics development competition which held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos featured over fifty secondary schools competing in 10 events.

Below are photos from the ceremony in Lagos where the athletes are being awarded for their skills, strength, perseverance, and sportsmanship.

Long Jump

Medals presentation for Long Jump Girls.

200m Girls

200M BOYS

SHOT PUT

 



