Banned IMN Vows To Mark Dec 2015 Remembrance

Members of the banned Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) have vowed to hold a procession in remembrance of the December 15, 2015 confrontation with soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna State.

A statement issued on Friday by the IMN spokesman, Ibrahim Musa, stressed that no amount of intimidation or harassment by security agencies will stop them from marking the four years remembrance.

He asked the Federal Government to honour a court order and free their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife with immediate effect.

Mr. Musa also condemned the attack by the Police on members of IMN during the Eid-El Maulud procession in Kaduna state on Thursday to mark the birth of Prophet Mohammed.

But the Kaduna State Police Command restated that the ban on all forms of processions in the State is still in force and will not hesitate to deal with any person or group of persons who cause disharmony or breach public peace and safety within the ambit of the law.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo in a statement, said the IMN members violated the ‘no procession ban’ by carrying out an illegal procession in the Kaduna state capital and Zaria on Thursday.

He explained that some members of the outlawed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) were sighted at the Central area of Kaduna Metropolis on Thursday, and operatives promptly responded by dispersing them and ensured public order and safety without any casualty.