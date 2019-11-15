Bayelsa Poll: Appeal Court Orders INEC To Retain APC Candidate On Ballot

An Appeal Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital on Friday, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise David Lyon as the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Saturday governorship election in the state.

Ruling on a motion ex-parte filed by the lawyers of Lyon, the court set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa and presided over by Justice Jane Inyang.

The court said Lyon remained the candidate of the APC for the election pending the determination of an appeal he filed against the judgement of the lower court.

Counsel to Mr Lyon, M.J Numa had earlier moved an exparte application thereby making the court made an order compelling INEC to maintain status quo ante bellum pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory application.