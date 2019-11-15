Election Petition: Atiku’s Lawyers Absent As Supreme Court Gives Reasons For Ruling

About 20 Senior Advocates of Nigeria and over 30 junior lawyers representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar are absent at the Supreme Court where the reasons why their appeal challenging the outcome of the February 23 presidential election is expected to be delivered.

The Apex court had on October 30, in a unanimous summary judgment, dismissed the appeal filed by Atiku and his party, and set November 15, 2019, as the date to explain reasons for the dismissal of the appeal.

Chief Justice of Nigeria Ibrahim Muhammad while delivering the summary judgment had announced that the court would later offer its reasons to the general public on why it dismissed the appeal the way it did.

At the hearing, all the SANs who led the legal teams of the All Progressives Congress, President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Independent National Electoral Commission were already seated.

More to follow…