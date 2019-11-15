Kogi Election: Armed Persons Attack Seyi Makinde’s Team In Lokoja

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Some armed men on Friday invaded a hotel in Lokoja, Kogi State where the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, and some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council were lodged ahead of tomorrow’s election.

It was gathered that the armed men, some of who were masked and dressed in police uniforms, stormed the hotel at about 12.50 pm, and attempted to force their way into the building.

They were, however, resisted by security operatives attached to the Oyo State Governor, assisted by some residents in the neighbourhood resulting in a commotion.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa Poll: Appeal Court Orders INEC To Retain APC Candidate On Ballot

In a phone conversation with Channels Television, Governor Makinde said an investigation would be launched into the incident to know the motive of the attackers and those behind it.

“They attacked us. It happened at the hotel where I and the others were staying in Lokoja. But, we are fine. We called the security agents and they engaged them. They are dispersed right now.

“We were told that they were led by SARS team but we are still trying to find out precisely the identity of the people that came.

“The good thing is that we are ok and safe. We are going about our preparations for the elections tomorrow.

“We will find out who is trying to do this much later. We are preoccupied right now with the things that we have to do to ensure that our agents and party leaders are able to manage the election on behalf of our party tomorrow,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, Busari Hakeem, in reaction said the governor and his team were not attacked.

According to Hakeem, the police acted on information that some hoodlums were lodged in a hotel in the Kogi State capital so the police personnel were detailed to visit the facility to verify the information but found out it was not true.