Ogun Tanker Fire: Two Persons Killed, 17 Vehicles Burnt

Channels Television  
Updated November 15, 2019
Two persons have been killed and six others injured after a tanker containing premium motor spirit fell and spilled its content at the old tollgate, in the Sanford area of Ogun state.

The fire also left about seventeen vehicles burnt.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps, the incident was caused by a mechanical fault leading to the ill-fated trailer skidding off the road and bursting into flames.

The state governor Dapo Abiodun who went to assess the scene of the incident commiserated with families of the victims and promised to offset the medical bills of those who sustained injuries from the inferno.



